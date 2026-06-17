Narrandera Header Drivers Convention attracted a record number of sponsors for its 2026 event held earlier this year at the Narrandera Race Club.

Its fund-raising efforts are for CanAssist Narrandera and this year it raised $36,550 – bettering the $32,850 raised last year. In 2024 it raised $28,000 and $25,322 in 2023.

Chief organiser Neil Seidel said the event just keeps breaking records in attendance and sponsorship.

Header Drivers Convention major sponsor is Shane Mathieson of Riverina Ag Repairs.

Mr Seidel said it was the generous sponsors who made the event possible, as did the people who attended the function itself.

Narrandera Can Assist president Neta Close expressed thanks to the organisers, sponsors and everyone who attends and assured everyone that the funds would be put to very good use again this year.

“The money raised helps to provide cancer patients with financial help so we are extremely grateful. It was great work by the organisers and then they just handed the money over to Can Assist,” Neta said.

The Header Drivers Convention raised $36,550 for CanAssist, bringing its total donations to this worthy cause to over $200,000 over 12 years.

The highlight was the presentation of the cheque to Can Assist Narrandera, which was represented by Julie Payne of the local branch and Emma Phillips of Can Assist Sydney who travelled to the town for the event.