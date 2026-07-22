Narrandera VRA Rescue Squad Captain Alastair Macdonald (and son Lance) welcomed Gillenbah RFS members to the VRA shed for a fantastic training night last week.

Members gained hands-on experience in assisting and moving casualties, opening vehicle bonnets using a hooligan tool and the safe use of fire extinguishers.

They also had the opportunity to explore the VRA vehicles and equipment and learn more about their capabilities.

It was a great night of learning, sharing knowledge and strengthening the relationship between these emergency service organisations.