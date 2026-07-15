Riverina Water’s fees and charges have changed for 2026/27; with a typical residential household’s bill to increase by less than $1 per week.

An eight per cent increase to water access, water usage and sundry charges has been adopted by the Riverina Water Board from 1 July after being open for community feedback earlier this year.

“The Board carefully considers any changes to fees and charges; balancing the cost pressures facing our organisation with our responsibility to maintain the infrastructure and services our communities rely on,” Riverina Water chair, Cr Gail Driscoll, said.

“Riverina Water continues to provide some of the most affordable drinking water in the state. Our fees and charges are the sixth lowest in the latest comparison data, with our average annual residential bill more than $250 lower than the NSW median.”

The fees and charges form part of Riverina Water’s 2025/26-2028/29 Delivery Program, 2026/27 Operational Plan and 2026/27-2035/36 Long Term Financial Plan.

Like households and businesses across the region, Riverina Water continues to experience rising costs across materials, energy and day-to-day operations. At the same time, ongoing investment is needed to maintain and renew infrastructure, support population growth and ensure a safe and reliable water supply for the more than 77,000 people who rely on Riverina Water every day.

With this in mind, this year's budget includes almost $21M in capital works, including:

• $11M on Riverina Water’s solar farm and energy storage project

• $3.3M in water main replacement and installation

• $1.7M for treatment plant projects

• $1M for reservoir projects

“Providing safe, reliable water requires ongoing investment in infrastructure, maintenance and planning,” chief executive officer Andrew Crakanthorp said.

“Our region is growing, and we need the right infrastructure in place at the right time to support that growth. Whether that’s additional treatment capacity, increased storage, or continuing to maintain and expand our supply network.”