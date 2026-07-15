From this month in NSW, if there are no construction workers on-site and it is out of work hours, the speed limit through roadworks zones will return to normal, on one proviso.

Signs showing temporary speed limit changes must now be removed outside construction hours, but the change will only apply to a site if it is safe to remove the lower speed limit.

Motorists still need to comply with any changed road conditions.

“Leaving speed restrictions in place when there is no safety need can be frustrating and undermine the legitimacy of roadwork speed limits,” a Transport for NSW (TfNSW) spokesperson said.

“But for motorists – there is no change at all in road rules or in enforcement. All drivers must comply with any speed limit sign they see.”

NSW Minister for Roads and Regional Transport Jenny Aitchison hoped the change would speed up traffic flow.

“The Minns Labor government has delivered on our commitment to remove unnecessary roadwork speed limits outside of construction hours, helping keep traffic moving, while maintaining safety.

“Motorists across NSW deserve to spend less time stuck in unnecessary traffic and more time with family and friends, which is why we have made this important change.

It’s a long-awaited change for motorists and industry bodies, who have been urging the government to make the change for several years.

A 2022 NSW Parliamentary inquiry recommended that TfNSW and SafeWork NSW consider increasing speed limits at worksites when workers are not on the scene.

“The committee heard that there is confusion and frustration in the community surrounding work zones,” their report stated.

“Speed limits may be inconsistent with the type of work being done and limits are often in place when there is no visible sign of work taking place.”

Ms Aitchison said that despite the change, the safety of construction workers and motorists remained “critical” for the government.

“We are not changing or weakening any rules around safety,” she said.

“But as everyone has experienced, leaving speed restrictions in place outside of construction hours often slows down traffic movement.

“This change will help traffic keep moving, reduce frustration for motorists and make journeys across the state more efficient.”