For many farming families across large parts of eastern Australia, ongoing dry conditions are not only reducing feed and water availability, but forcing difficult decisions about livestock, production and the future of their farms.

Rural Aid support is increasingly important to how they are managing through the conditions.

Fifth-generation Singleton dairy farmer Jason Cousins says prolonged dry weather has left paddocks with almost no usable feed, making day-to-day support essential to keep stock going.

“It’s extremely dry at the moment… it just keeps ramping up,” Mr Cousins said.

“There’s just no feed in the paddocks. Even on 300 acres, there’s nothing there to keep stock going.”

He said assistance delivered through Rural Aid, funded by donations from the public and partners, has made a direct difference to his ability to maintain livestock through the drought.

“We’ve had hay deliveries from Rural Aid, which has extended the lifeline,” he said.

“Without that, we wouldn’t be able to keep them going. There’s just nothing growing.”

Rural Aid says it is continuing to respond across drought-affected regions as demand for assistance remains strong, with farmers relying on support to manage livestock, water shortages and ongoing financial pressure.

Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said farmers are facing sustained pressure from dry conditions and rising operating costs.

“We are seeing very strong and sustained demand across drought-affected communities,” Mr Warlters said.

“Farmers are dealing with very dry conditions, limited feed and rising operating costs all at once, and that combination is putting significant pressure on farm businesses.”

In northern New South Wales, Ashford farmer Kathy Gleeson said ongoing dry conditions following recent bushfires have left paddocks bare and water supplies under pressure, with support helping ease some of the strain on daily operations.

“We’ve had bushfires recently and no follow-up rain, so the grass just hasn’t grown,” she said.

“It’s very bare out here, and we’re hand feeding cattle every day just to get through.”

“We’ve got crops we would normally sow for winter feed, but there’s been no rain to prepare the ground, so that’s been completely lost this year.”

“One of our dams hasn’t been dry in over 80 years, as long as I can remember. We’re desperately in need of rain.”

She said support from Rural Aid, has helped ease immediate pressure during the drought.

“We’re very grateful to Rural Aid for bringing us hay. Without that assistance, things would be extremely tough,” she said.

Rural Aid says rising fuel, fertiliser and transport costs continue to compound the impact of drought conditions, adding further pressure to already constrained farm budgets.

Mr Warlters said ongoing support from the public and partners are what allow the organisation to continue responding wherever need is identified.

“We are doing everything we can to respond,” he said.

“But continued support allows us to keep meeting the level of need we are seeing on the ground.”

Rural Aid is encouraging Australians to help farmers impacted by ongoing drought conditions by making a tax-deductible donation this financial year.

Donations help ensure farmers continue to receive essential support including hay, water, financial assistance and counselling during prolonged dry conditions.

Donations can be made at: www.taxtime.ruralaid.org.au.

Farmers seeking assistance can contact Rural Aid on 1300 327 624 or visit www.ruralaid.org.au.