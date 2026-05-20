A donation of $1000 was made by the Narrandera Senior Citizens Club to Neta Close of Can Assist Narrandera to help people going through cancer to help pay for medical, travel and accommodation expenses.

The Senior Citizens Club was formed in 1972 and is always ready to welcome new members. It’s a great way to get involved with fund-raising a top priority.

The delicious cake stall and raffle sales at Kiesling lane on Saturday made for a great location for the cheque presentation to Can Assist from some of the recent fundraising events run by the Senior Citizens Club.