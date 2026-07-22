The 2026 Shitbox Rally cars hit Narrandera last week on their drive to raise funds for the Cancer Council.

Over the last 15 years these rallies have raised over $65 million for this worthy cause and its not the first time they have travelled through Narrandera.

Shitbox Rally is not a race, but rather a challenge to achieve the unthinkable… to drive cars worth just $1500 across Australia via some of its most formidable roads, all in the name of charity.

Its intended for those who want to have an adventure, have fun, who crave something different, who want to make new lifelong friends, take part in something memorable but most importantly it’s for those who want to raise much needed money for charity.

Many people have been affected by cancer in one way or another. Whether it be parents, family, close friends, people they know or themselves that have battled or are battling this awful disease has touched many.

Participants raise awareness and money for Cancer Council and offer support and a friendly ear to those that have suffered or are suffering.

Prizes are awarded at the end of the rally at the post rally party. These prizes are judged on a range of factors, including how hopeless the car is, how much the participant/participants have embodied the rally spirit, and how much money the team has raised.

There’s also a number of other undisclosed factors that the Rally Director generally makes up as the rally unfolds.

Shitbox Rally was founded by James Freeman after he lost both of his parents to cancer 12 months apart. James and his family nursed their parents through the last stages of their lives.

When his father passed away, he was devastated. It was a dark time, and James needed something to excite him and help him to make a difference.

The Rally has always been about having fun and not taking the serious task of raising money for cancer research too seriously.

Founder James Freeman spent months working out how the rally would work, and how to make the experience a real challenge for participants. He knew he would need support to grow awareness of and participation in the rally organically, so the more ridiculous the concept was the better!

The Rally has grown to a total of 225 teams, plus support teams, so involves around 550 people.

But the rally itself is only part of the project with teams working for many months on their fundraising efforts. Their hard work is rewarded by the rally itself.

The camaraderie and friendship that is built over the seven days of the rally surprises everyone that takes part and the record breaking amount of funds raised, the positive impact it has on local remote communities and the overall experiences of the rally teams themselves combine to become a hugely rewarding experience for all involved.

A competition for the Autumn rally teams to determine who could take the best photo of the day was held with winners being the first and second Buddy Groups out of camp in Narrandera. These were selected carefully by the talented Production Team.

Winners were:

• Degraded But Deployable (BG 11) with a rolling shot of fellow BG team Hurldogs’ VW Passat’s engine being held up by a log after its engine mounts said farewell!

• Sloppy Jalopy (BG with a sublime sunset drone shot of their Buddy Group just outside of Narrandera.

A $2,593,600 raised for Shitbox Rally 2026 - Winter with all funds going to the Cancer Council.