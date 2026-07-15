Narrandera woman and former Narrandera High School captain Tahlia Gilbert is a 2026 Three Rivers DRH Scholarship recipient.

Tahlia is in her second year of studying, completing a Bachelor of Nursing at Wagga Wagga Charles Sturt University.

She said her family and culture are the most important things to her and she always wants to do them proud.

Asked about her inspiration, motivation and future goals, Tahlia said it had always been her dream to become a Registered Nurse (RN).

“I have strong ties in nursing as my grandmother was an RN for 42 years and my mother currently coordinates the Transitional Aged Care Program locally. I grew up in a hospital setting, not just because my family works at our local hospital but as a young patient with chronic asthma.

“One day I’m hoping to further my career in the pursuit of becoming a Nurse Practitioner. I have always had a strong connection to my community, shaping me into the person I am today. That is why, for me, it is important to give back to my community.”

When asked how the scholarship will make a difference in her study journey, Tahlia replied, “This scholarship will help me with travel costs as I live in Narrandera and travel over for university. This will help me in being able to concentrate on my studies and not have to worry about the financial burden associated with a university degree.”