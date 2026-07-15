Photos Across Australia, thousands of landcarers are out in paddocks, parks, coastlines, classrooms, creeks and community spaces doing the work that protects the places and productive landscapes we all rely on.

Most never ask for recognition.

With just one month remaining until nominations close for the 2026 State and Territory Landcare Awards, Landcare Australia is calling on communities to shine a light on the local people and groups making a real difference to the health of our land, water and environment.

Who in your community deserves recognition?

It could be:

• A farmer improving soil health and biodiversity on their property

• A volunteer who’s spent years restoring a local reserve

• A landcare, Coastcare, bushcare or rivercare group making a difference

• A Traditional Owner or First Nations organisation caring for Country

• A teacher inspiring students through environment projects

• A young person leading positive change in their community

From farmers improving soil health and productivity, to volunteers restoring native vegetation, Traditional Owners caring for Country and young people leading environmental projects, these are the kinds of everyday efforts that often happen quietly but make a lasting difference to communities and the environment.

It might also be the neighbour who spends weekends replanting a creek line, the farmer trialling new ways to keep soil healthy, the teacher helping students grow a habitat garden, or the volunteer group that turns up month after month to restore a local reserve.

Many landcarers do this work quietly and consistently, often over many years, so a nomination is a simple but powerful way to say their work matters. The awards celebrate the people helping create a more resilient future for Australia.

Anyone can put forward a nomination – whether it’s for yourself, someone you know, or a group doing great things in your community. Nominations close Friday 31 July.

The State and Territory Landcare Awards are often the first step towards national recognition, with winners progressing to the 2027 National Landcare Awards. But for many nominees, the greatest reward is knowing their efforts have been seen and valued by the communities they serve.

For more information or to nominate go to www.landcareaustralia.org.au/awards