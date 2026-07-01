Colleagues from across some of the state attended the ‘Train the Trainer’ weekend at Narrandera VRA Rescue Squad recently.

Trainers and trainees from Central Coast, Lithgow, Narooma, Parkes, Wollongong, Junee, Corowa, Coleambally, Wagga, Narrandera and Leeton came together to practice new techniques and to stay up to date with the latest technologies in the Rescue space.

A handful of trainees were also put through their paces under the watchful eye of the assessors and completed some IDOM and USAR practical assessments over the weekend.