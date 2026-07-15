Murrumbidgee Council has appointed two experienced local government professionals to its executive leadership team, with Steven Parisotto named Director of Planning & Community and Zack Walsh appointed Director of Infrastructure.

The appointments follow the retirement of former Director Infrastructure & Planning Garry Stoll after long career in local government, including four years with Murrumbidgee Council.

Council’s General Manager John Scarce thanked Mr Stoll for his significant contribution to Murrumbidgee and welcomed the appointments of Mr Parisotto and Mr Walsh.

“We sincerely thank Garry for his years of service and the important contribution he has made to Murrumbidgee Council and our community. We wish him all the very best in his retirement,” Mr Scarce said.

“Steven and Zack are both highly respected members of our organisation who bring extensive experience, strong leadership and a deep understanding of local government.

“These appointments ensure Murrumbidgee Council is well placed to continue delivering the infrastructure, planning and community services that support our communities.”

Mr Parisotto has more than 35 years’ experience in local government and has been with Murrumbidgee Council since 2021.

As Director of Planning & Community, he will lead the teams responsible for strategic planning, development assessment, grant writing, tourism and economic development, events, environmental health and waste management.

“Having worked in local government for over 35 years and with Murrumbidgee Council since 2021, I’m looking forward to continuing to support the growth and future direction of our towns and communities. There are a number of exciting initiatives and projects underway across the area, and I’m committed to ensuring that growth is carefully planned and sustainable, helping to create thriving communities for current and future generations.”

Mr Walsh joined Murrumbidgee Council in 2019 and brings more than a decade of experience in project and construction management.

As Director of Infrastructure, he will oversee road maintenance and construction, water and sewer services, parks and gardens, town maintenance, contract management, asset management and building maintenance.

“Being born and bred in this area, I’m thrilled to take on the role of Director of Infrastructure. I’m looking forward to working with our communities and leading the delivery and management of important infrastructure projects that support our area’s future. I’m also passionate about using local services and businesses wherever possible, helping to strengthen our local economy.”

The appointments complete Council's executive leadership team and reinforce its commitment to delivering quality services, essential infrastructure and sustainable growth across the Murrumbidgee Local Government Area.