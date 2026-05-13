As winter approaches, the St Vincent de Paul Society is calling on Australians to support the Vinnies Winter Appeal 2026, with new data showing the increased depth of financial pressure now facing households that were already struggling to get by.

A new YouGov survey commissioned by St Vincent de Paul Society found more than half of Australians (55 per cent) say they have had to reduce spending on essentials such as medication, groceries and bills just to keep a roof over their heads.

The survey also found nearly three in 10 Australians (29 per cent) disagree that they have enough savings in their account to cover an emergency expense, with 17 per cent (approximately 3.7 million people) strongly disagreeing.

The Society’s national president Mark Gaetani said the findings show just how many people are entering winter with little to fall back on.

“Winter is one of the toughest times of year for those households the Society supports, but these figures show financial insecurity is now hitting many Australians harder than ever,” Mr Gaetani said.

“For households with little or no savings buffer, it only takes one setback, like an illness, accident or job loss, to go from just getting by to going under.”

He said every donation to the Vinnies Winter Appeal will help the Society provide practical support to people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, poverty and rising cost-of-living pressures, including assistance with food, bills and other essentials needed for a decent life.

“With global uncertainty, households will continue to experience economic pressures in the months ahead. Your donations help us plan and respond to these demands, which are unlikely to ease any time soon,” Mr Gaetani said.

“The Society welcomes the recent increase in Commonwealth Emergency Relief funding, announced in response to the impacts of the Iran War, which is helping to address rising demand for financial assistance. However, charities continue to struggle to support everyone in need, and we look to the upcoming Federal Budget for more sustainable, long-term measures.”

Donations to the Vinnies Winter Appeal can be made at donate.vinnies.org.au/winter-appeal or by calling 13 18 12 or at Vinnies Shops. Donations of $2 or more are tax deductible.

Note: All figures are from YouGov online survey commissioned by St Vincent de Paul Society NSW, undertaken between 12-16 March. Total sample size was 1000 adults.

The St Vincent de Paul Society in Australia consists of 45,000 members and volunteers who operate on the ground through over 1000 groups located in local communities across the country.