Murrumbidgee Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

Damien Greedy who is 47 years of age, is wanted by virtue of outstanding warrants for domestic violence, traffic and robbery offences.

He is known to frequent the Narrandera area.

Police have advised members of the public not to approach the man if seen, but to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is urged to call Narrandera Police Station on (02) 6959 5999 or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000