David Warby and his world water speed record seeking Sprit of Australia II team are likely to be back at Blowering Dam in November, providing there’s enough water it.

Despite the recent rain, Blowering is at 37 per cent level.

“It really needs to be at about 60, so by the look of it, in November we’ll be ready to go, if the water’s there,” Warby said.

“We are definitely keen to get back down there, there’s no doubt about that, we just can’t while the water’s so low.”

Warby has been conducting speed trials on Blowering for much of the past decade, building up speed for an attempt at the record (511.11km/h) set by his father Ken on Blowering in 1978.

Warby and team members have been in the United Kingdom where he has been “guest driving” the famous Bluebird K7, in which the legendary Donald Campbell tragically lost his life on Coniston Water while attempting to break the world water speed record in 1967.

He described the experience as “spiritual”.

He was a special guest of the Campbell family.

“I made some really good connections over there,” he said.

“I was surprised how many people knew about our project, about Blowering Dam and Tumut, and how many people follow us from over there.”

While over there, Warby and his team got plenty of technical assistance regarding their record attempt, including assistance and advice that he said would be considered too risky in Australia, and which he will be seeking more of.

“They have Formula 1 team connections over there, and assets we struggle to replicate here,” he said.

He will be returning to the UK in October, before hopefully getting back to Tumut the following month.

It will have been a year since he has been on Blowering, having reached 450km/h the last time he was here in November 2025.