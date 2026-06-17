“Skilled labour shortages in rural, remote and regional NSW are a real challenge for our Member Councils. They are one of the largest employers of skilled workers in country communities and the struggle to fill positions can be impactful,” Country Mayors Association of NSW (CMA) chair, mayor Rick Firman OAM (of Temora Shire) said.

“The NSW government broadening its’ Welcome Experience program to include Local Government workers, in addition to ‘essential workers’ is a real win that our rural, remote and regional members are grateful for,” he said.

“On behalf of our board and 89 members, I have written to minister for regional NSW the Hon Tara Moriarty MLC to express our appreciation.”

“Critical workforce shortages in rural, remote and regional councils heavily impact our ability to deliver essential town planning, engineering, road maintenance, and even childcare and aged-care services. This free settlement concierge service is helping to make a completely new environment feel like home and that’s a vital step toward retaining the people we need,” Cr Firman said.

“The practical, on-the-ground support provided by the program’s Local Connectors – including finding housing, arranging childcare, and helping partners to find employment – removes the greatest barriers families face when relocating to the bush. This will not only help with our members’ retention of newer staff but ultimately, their recruitment efforts as well,” he said.

“Whether we are talking about tree-changers, sea-changers and skilled migrants making a country change, the The Welcome Experience program has helped close to 3500 essential workers (and their families) to settle in rural, remote and regional NSW to date. They value the assistance and so do we, their employers,” Cr Firman said.

Other Welcome Experience eligible sectors are: Aged-care, Corrective Services NSW, Department of Communities & Justice, Disability support, NSW Ambulance, NSW Police Force, NSW Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Services, Veterinary services, Early childhood education, Education, Fire and Rescue NSW and Health.