Four Year 12 Yanco Agricultural High School students proudly represented Yanco at Wingham Beef Week.

The students exhibited three led steers and two unled steers while participating in a wide range of competitions and educational activities throughout the week.

Students competed in events including paraders, junior judging, career talks, young farmers challenges and meat judging.

Tuesday morning commenced with the paraders competition, with all four girls competing in the 17 years age division.

An outstanding effort saw all four students place within the Top 10 of their division, with Kaity Lucas achieving third place and Matilda Sullivan fifth.

Wednesday focused on the steer judging competitions.

On the Hoof:

In the light middleweight division, Yanco was awarded third place with a Speckle Park steer bred by Jackungah Park Speckle Parks.

On the Hook:

In the unled section, Yanco again achieved third place in the light middleweight division with a Speckle Park steer bred by Jackungah Park Speckle Parks.

Thursday saw students compete in the ICMJ student competition, where they were required to identify retail and primal cuts, as well as judge two carcass classes and one primal class.

The students achieved champion team in the primal and retail identification section of the competition.

To top off an outstanding week, Sophie Fletcher was awarded the Wingham Beef Week encouragement award, earning her a scholarship to attend the Tocal Beef Cattle Assessment Course.

A huge thank you must go to the breeders who generously supported the school program through the donation of cattle and continued support of agricultural education.

Thank you to Jackungah Park Speckle Parks and Kylo Herefords for their generous donation of steers and the opportunities this support provides for students.