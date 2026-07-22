Narrandera Legacy Group held their 72nd annual Rum Cup Bowls day at the Narrandera Bowling Club recently.

Twenty-eight teams took to the greens. Winners were Matty and Mark Thornton, John Riddell and Christian Morgan.

Second place went to Lou Alchin, Fred Smith, David Ivanoff and Kevin Thompson; third to Chris Lenard, A Mullhand, P Golden and P Enever (Wagga Rules Club Team).

The total amount raised for Legacy, with a generous ‘round offby the Bowling Club realized $2800 on the day, a splendid effort.

Legacy Narrandera thanks the Bowling Club, and all the teams who came to play.