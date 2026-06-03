Riley Irvin has reached 50 senior games with the Barellan Two Blues AFL team.

Since arriving at the club in 2021, he has made a huge impact with the Two Blues. His height, strength and athleticism have made him a formidable force in the ruck, while his work around the ground and powerful kick have added another dimension to the Two Blues midfield.

His outstanding 2024 season saw him recognised with the club Best and Fairest award, along with selection in the Farrer League Team of the Year - fitting rewards for the consistency, competitiveness and leadership he brings.

Over the past 12 months, the club missed Riley as he ventured further afield to challenge himself against some of the best country football has to offer, with successful stints in the NTFL and most recently with Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray League. These experiences have added even more layers to his game.

Last weekend he pulled on the Two Blues colours for his 50th senior game for the club.