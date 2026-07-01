Gareth Newman, Giants development coach and AFL NSW/ACT coach education coordinator, supported by Guy “Bluey” McKenna, AFL umpiring and coaching manager, and Mitch Fennessy, who oversees coach development across the region, will host an exciting coaching workshop designed to help coaches of all levels develop their skills.

These interactive sessions will cover practical game day strategies, training ideas and communication techniques, while exploring the challenges and opportunities coaches face in today’s game.

With group activities designed to “scratch where everyone itches”, there will be valuable insights and practical takeaways for coaches of all experience levels.

• Narrandera: Friday 3 July, Narrandera Sportsground Clubrooms, 6.30pm - 8pm

Register via the link below to secure your spot https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx...