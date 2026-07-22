Research from Royal Life Saving Australia found that whilst 59 per cent of children begin formal swimming lessons before age three, one-third stop between the ages of seven and nine, with nearly half of Year 6 students unable to meet the National Swimming Benchmark.

• Experts warn that many children are leaving lessons just as they should be developing the endurance, confidence, and decision-making skills needed for lifelong water safety.

• Aquabliss cautions against the common misconception that swimming lessons are complete once a child can swim a few laps, comparing the progression to learning to read or play a musical instrument.

• Royal Life Saving Australia notes there is little improvement in swimming ability after Year 7, and that parental overconfidence in their child’s abilities can create a false sense of security if broader survival skills have not been developed.

• Aquabliss encourages parents to assess whether their child can swim continuously without exhaustion, float or tread water for extended periods, remain calm in unfamiliar water, and adapt to different aquatic environments.

Most Australian children start swimming lessons before they begin school, yet many leave the pool years before developing the swimming and water safety skills expected for their age, according to new research that is prompting experts to rethink what it really means to “learn to swim.”

The latest Children’s Swimming and Water Safety Skills Report from Royal Life Saving Australia found that 59 per cent of children begin formal swimming lessons before the age of three, but one-third stop lessons between the ages of seven and nine.

The concern is that nearly half of Year 6 students still cannot meet the National Swimming Benchmark.

The findings suggest many children are leaving lessons just as they should be developing the endurance, confidence and decision-making skills needed to stay safe in and around water throughout their lives.

Aquabliss says one of the biggest misconceptions parents face is believing swimming lessons end once a child can confidently swim a few laps.

“We wouldn’t stop teaching a child to read after they’ve learnt the alphabet,” said Nitin Singhi, Managing Director of Aquabliss.”

Swimming is no different.

“Learning to swim is a progression that develops over many years. A child who can swim one lap of a heated pool has achieved something wonderful, but that’s very different from having the confidence, endurance and judgement to cope in unfamiliar or unsafe waters.

“Our goal is to help children become calm, capable and confident around water for life.”

Haydn Belshaw, chief operations manager said many children plateau simply because they stop practising before their skills have fully matured.

“We often hear parents say, ‘My child can swim now’, and that’s fantastic, but it’s usually the beginning rather than the end of their swimming journey,” Mr Belshaw said.

“Strong technique, endurance, floating, treading water, survival skills and confidence all develop through repetition over many years. Like riding a bike or playing a musical instrument, swimming improves with regular practice.

“A child may feel completely comfortable swimming across a warm indoor pool, but beaches, rivers, lakes and even crowded public pools present very different challenges. Learning to adapt to different environments is part of becoming a capable and safe swimmer.”

Royal Life Saving Australia also warns that there is little improvement in swimming ability after Year 7, with many children who fall behind never reaching the National Benchmark.

The report notes that while many parents believe their children can float or tread water, this can create a false sense of security if broader swimming and survival skills have not continued to develop.

Aquabliss supports swimmers from infancy through adulthood, encouraging continuous skill development rather than viewing swimming as something children simply graduate from after learning the basics.

Rather than asking whether their child can swim a lap, Aquabliss encourages parents to consider whether their child can confidently:

• Swim continuously without becoming exhausted.

• Float or tread water comfortably for an extended period.

• Stay calm if they unexpectedly enter unfamiliar water.

• Adapt their swimming to different aquatic environments.

“As Australians, water is an unignorable part of our lives,” Mr Singhi said.

“The real question isn’t whether a child has learnt to swim. It’s whether they're continuing to become the kind of swimmer who can enjoy our beaches, rivers, and pools safely and confidently throughout life.”