After Round 13, Barellan’s B Grade side sits third on the ladder with an impressive 8-3 record.

While the Two Blues slipped from second to third during the bye, there is certainly no cause for concern. In fact, they remain one of the competition’s genuine premiership contenders.

The standout statistic is Barellan’s competition-leading percentage of 150.87 per cent – comfortably the highest in the B Grade competition.

That figure highlights just how dominant the side has been when winning, consistently converting possession to the scoreboard while defending strongly at the other end.

Percentage often proves invaluable come finals time, and the Two Blues have built an excellent buffer, and the top two sides are yet to have their bye.

Since a narrow seven-goal loss to CSU in Round 6, Barellan has been flawless. Their current winning streak reflects the growth of a team that has continued to improve week after week, with combinations strengthening and confidence growing as the season has progressed.

This weekend presents another significant challenge against Temora, currently fifth on the ladder.

The Kangaroos claimed a 10-goal victory back in Round 2, but that result came early in the season when Barellan was still establishing combinations and settling into new structures.

Six rounds later, the Two Blues are a far more polished outfit and will head into Saturday full of belief that they can reverse the result.

A win would not only extend their winning streak but also keep the pressure on the competition’s top two sides heading into the final rounds of the home-and-away season.

Get behind the Two Blues as they look to keep their winning run alive and continue their charge towards finals.