The nominations are in for Sunday’s $70,000 Bendigo Community Bank Narrandera Cup, with a quality line-up of proven performers set to chase a coveted berth in the Big Dance or Little Dance.

Leading the nominations is defending Narrandera Cup champion Hot Bandit, who returns for Canberra trainer Luke Pepper looking to become the first horse since Prince Of Helena to win successive editions of the feature.

Also among the headline acts is Cranbourne trainer Gavin Bedggood’s accomplished duo of St Lawrence and Freedom Rally.

St Lawrence claimed the 2024 Little Dance and has amassed more than $1 million in prizemoney, while Freedom Rally heads to Narrandera after a last-start placing in the Listed Winter Championships Final at Flemington and has earned in excess of $1.1 million.

Local trainer Shane Bloomfield will be hoping Just Go Bang can go one better after the gelding placed in the 2024 Narrandera Cup and again flies the flag for the host town.

Dual Narrandera Cup-winning trainer Craig Weeding has nominated a strong Wangaratta contingent headed by Yam, Make It Sweet and Indispensable, while veteran Sydney trainer Clarry Conners has entered metropolitan winner Iceman.

Bendigo trainer Tim Fitzsimmons has nominated recent Corowa Cup winner and Albury Cup placegetter Blazing Sword, along with 2026 Albury Mile winner Black Storm, while Wagga Wagga trainer Darrell Burnet will be represented by the ultra-consistent Astunner, already a four-time country cup winner this year after victories in the Parkes, Carrathool, Holbrook and Tumut Cups.

With a mix of defending champions, million-dollar earners, metropolitan performers and proven country cup specialists, Sunday’s Narrandera Cup is shaping as one of the strongest editions in recent memory.

The strength of the feature race is reflected across the entire eight-race program, with 158 gallopers nominated for the club's showcase meeting of the winter racing season.

Festivities begin on Saturday with the inaugural Narrandera Cup Golf Day, a two-person Ambrose event at Narrandera Golf Club, before the excitement shifts to the Narrandera Ex-Servicemen’s Club for the annual Narrandera Cup Calcutta that evening.

Mal ‘Miracle’ Johnston will be a special guest at both events.

Attention then turns to Sunday, when a record crowd is expected to descend on the Narrandera Racecourse for one of the Riverina's premier country race meetings.

Along with a quality day of racing, patrons will enjoy Fashions on the Field, live entertainment, hospitality and the opportunity to see who books a place in the Big Dance and Little Dance.

Final acceptances will be declared later this week. For further updates, visit the Narrandera Race Club website or follow the club’s Facebook page.