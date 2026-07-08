The Narrandera Lizards’ reserve team has forged further ahead at the top of the Group 20 rugby league ladder with another win last Sunday.

The Lizards fobbed off the challenge of the third-placed Griffith Waratah Tigers with a 22-10 victory in their away game at the Griffith Ex-Servicemen’s Club Sports Oval (Exies).

Centre Jeremy Hampton ran in two tries during the Lizards’ four tries to two win.

Their other try scorers include one each for lock Jamain Morgan and centre Deakin Bright.

Hampton and Bright are the leading try scorers for the Lizards this season with six tries apiece.

Halfback Gary Ingram was successful with three of his four conversion attempts.

In round 13 on Sunday, the Lizards will be back on home turf at Narrandera Sportsground when they host the fourth-placed Griffith Black and Whites, at 12.45pm.

Meanwhile, the Lizards are gearing up for a huge weekend and not just on the footy field.

The club will celebrate a 40-year reunion of its first grade and Under 16, 1986 premiership-winning teams.

The club legends of yesteryear will join together for a massive weekend of old stories, great mateship, laughs and memories, while celebrating a special era of the Lizards’ rugby league highlights.

In a weekend not to be missed, tickets are priced at $60 per person, which includes a reunion T-shirt, stubby holder, four drink tickets and free entry to the game, while a $30 ticket is available, which includes a stubby holder, four drink tickets and free entry to the game.

$60 tickets can be purchased at https://square.link/u/AdiEa03L and $30 tickets are available at https://square.link/u/07jFiho7