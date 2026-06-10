Coolamon Golf Club achieved an outstanding victory by securing the Jolly Cup at Grong Grong Golf Club on 31 May.

Their impressive teamwork resulted in a total score of 312, placing them 13 shots ahead of last year’s champions, Leeton Golf Club.

Narrandera Golf Club rounded out the top three. The day was marked by spirited competition and exceptional performances across the board.

Brian Gawne distinguished himself with the best score of the day, earning 39 points.

Several other golfers also delivered strong results, each scoring 38 points: Ray Jennings, Geoff Wilson, Elizabeth Barker, Rob Johnson, Tim Commins, and Colin Tuckett.

The ball competition was awarded to those who scored 36 points or better.

For the nearest to the pin Brian Gawne claimed honours among the men, while Lee Longford excelled for the ladies. Fusi Fidow showcased his skill, taking home the Drive and Chip award.