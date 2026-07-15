For the third time in four years, Craig Weeding has triumphantly lifted the Bendigo Community Bank Narrandera Cup following Yam’s convincing victory in Sunday’s $70,000 event.

Weeding watched on as Prince Of Helena won the race back-to-back in 2023 and 2024 before the now-retired gelding finished second to Hot Bandit in 2025.

On Sunday, the Wangaratta trainer prepared a three-pronged attack, and it was Yam (Cassidy Hill, $4) that powered to a 1.78-length victory from the Keith Dryden and Libby Snowden-trained Acheson (Jess Brookes, $23), with the Rhys Achard-trained Boltsaver (Brodie Loy, $3.40) in third. Stablemates Make It Sweet (Jake Duffy, $5) and Indispensable (Shaun Guymer, $9) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

The result means Yam, largely owned by Weeding, is now off to the $3 million Big Dance at Royal Randwick on the first Tuesday in November.

“We’re absolutely thrilled; it was a good ride by Cassidy, and we’re now off to the Big Dance,” Weeding said. “We always target Narrandera because I think it is a good pathway to the Big Dance, and Narrandera is a little bit out of the way for the metro stables, so it gives us country guys an opportunity to get into the race. Plus, it is local, being only 2.5 hours from Wangaratta, and the club put on a really good day.”

It was the biggest win of Hill’s career, and Weeding hopes it is a watershed moment. “She is coming along in leaps and bounds. She has only been riding for about 12 months, and she has improved out of sight in that period,” Weeding said. “I think she is really starting to get some race smarts about her and hopefully wins like this will build her confidence and get her more opportunities.”

On a huge day for the stable, Weeding and Hill also won the Eurell’s Narrandera and Yamaha Golf Cars Narrungdera Yarraman Sprint (1000m), with eight-year-old veteran Big Day Out cruising to a 1.41-length victory.

Well backed from $7.50 into $3.50 favourite, Big Day Out never looked like losing, and the effort was all the more impressive, considering he was on the backup after winning the 1000m Benchmark 82 Handicap at Wagga the Monday prior.

It was the Wangaratta galloper’s 92nd start and 13th career win, with his earnings now surpassing $370,000.

“He’s got a new lease on life it seems,” Weeding said. “We had no intention of running him today after he won on Monday, but the way he was behaving at the stables, and his demeanour, there was no reason not to run him. He drew a nice gate, and these days he is very motivated, holds a spot and kicks off the corner; he is racing really tough at the moment.”

While Weeding and Hill stole the show on Sunday, the day was a roaring success, complemented by great racing, fashions, and fun.

For more on the meeting, readers can turn to the front page and inside the paper for more coverage.