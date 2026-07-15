The Narrandera Football and Netball Club is seeking applications for the position of senior football coach for the 2027 season.

As a proud community club, they are looking for a coach who can continue to build on their strong culture, develop players and help drive the club forward both on and off the field.

This is a great opportunity to lead a club with a strong foundation and an exciting future. The junior program continues to produce talented young footballers, with recent success at Under 18 level providing a great platform for the years ahead.

The club is looking for someone who:

• Is passionate about football and leading a team

• Has strong communication and leadership skills

• Can develop players both on and off the field

• Values building a positive club culture

• Shares the values of a community-focused football club

The successful applicant will have the support of a committed committee, dedicated volunteers, loyal sponsors and a playing group with a great mix of experienced footballers and exciting young talent.

Applications close Sunday 19 July. For more information or to apply email narranderaeagles@gmail.com