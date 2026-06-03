It was a huge milestone for Taylah Trengrove as she took the court for her 100th senior game with Narrandera Eagles at the weekend.

Taylah has been part of the Eagles family her whole netball journey, playing all of her junior netball with the club before stepping into the senior competition in 2015.

Since then, she has become an important part of the club both on and off the court.

A key shooter in the A Reserve side, Taylah is known for her reliability, commitment and willingness to always help out wherever needed.

She has also been the Netball Umpire Coordinator for the past couple of years and is an extremely talented umpire herself.