As we reach almost the halfway point in the Riverina Football League season with eight games completed, the Narrandera Eagles Australian football seniors’ team sits seventh on the ladder with two wins and five losses.

The Eagles recorded their first win of the season in the second round with a 90-point victory against the Leeton Whitton Crows.

However, two defeats followed, but the Eagles got back on track again in Round 5, winning by 13 points against the Griffith Swans.

Samuel Severin is the Eagles’ leading goal kicker with seven goals, closely followed by Blake Renet with half-a-dozen six-pointers.

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ reserves also sit seventh on the ladder with two wins and five losses this season.

Jacob Bolton, Riley Boag and Mitchell O’Keefe are the Eagles’ joint top goal kickers this season with five goals each.

The Under 18s Eagles are flying the flag for the club this season, sitting joint top of the ladder alongside the Wagga Tigers.

The teenage Eagles have won six games and only had their colours lowered once this season – a 65-point loss against the Mangoplah Cookardinia United Eastlakes Goannas in the opening round.

Their top goal-kicker is Huxley Coelli who has bagged 14 goals this season.

Riley Boag is not far behind him a dozen six-pointers to date.

All teams had a rest last weekend due to the general bye for the June long weekend, but the Eagles will be back in action on Saturday with away games against the Ganmain Grong Grong Matong Lions at Ganmain Sportsground.

The bounce-up for the seniors is at 2.10pm, the reserves will start at 12.10pm and the Under 18.5s will play at 10.20am.