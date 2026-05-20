Recreational fishers are invited to have their say on which NSW dams and impoundments they would like to see stocked with their favourite freshwater fish species, as the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) develops its stocking program for the year ahead.

DPIRD Aquaculture director Ian Lyall said NSW is home to numerous impoundments and reservoirs well suited to freshwater fish stocking, helping create and maintain some of the state’s most popular recreational fisheries.

“Each year, DPIRD partners with recreational fishers and local communities to release key sportfishing species, including Murray Cod, Australian Bass, Golden Perch, Rainbow Trout and Brown Trout into public impoundments across NSW,” Mr Lyall said.

“DPIRD has now drafted a new recreational stocking plan for the 2026-2027 season and is seeking feedback on the proposed sites and species.

“This is a great chance for recreational fishers to directly influence where stocking occurs in future seasons.

“They can even put forward new dams for consideration, provided there is practical public access and fishing is allowed.”

Mr Lyall said all fish stocking activities in NSW are managed sustainably under a Fisheries Management Strategy (FMS) and supported by an Environmental Impact Statement, with all proposals assessed to ensure they align with the FMS.

“Last season, more than 5.2 million fish were stocked into NSW waterways, and more than 3.7 million have already stocked across regional NSW for the 2025-26 season,” Mr Lyall said.

“Recreational fishing in NSW is significant contributor to the NSW economy, and stocking plans play an essential role in building healthy inland fisheries, delivering fantastic fishing opportunities and supporting regional communities.

“DPIRD operates a network of fish hatcheries across NSW that produce the freshwater species used in our stocking programs, including the Narrandera Fisheries Centre, Port Stephens Fisheries Institute, Grafton Aquaculture Centre, and the Dutton and Gaden Trout Hatcheries.

“These annual stockings are a clear example of recreational fishing licence fees being reinvested to improve fishing opportunities right across the state.”

Recreational fishers are encouraged to email their feedback on the draft plan to fish.stocking@dpird.nsw.gov.au by 22 May.

To view the NSW Freshwater Fish Stocking Plan and for more information, visit: https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/recreational/resources/stocking/enhanced-fish-production

A map of stocking locations in NSW is available at: https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/recreational/resources/stocking