The Narrandera Imperial Eagles’ Football Netball Club (Eagles) senior team lost by nine goals against the Leeton Whitton Crows last Saturday.

The Eagles 10.8 (68) were beaten by the Crows 18.14 (122) in their Riverina Football League away game at the Leeton Showgrounds, resulting in the Crows leapfrogging the Eagles and demoting them to second from bottom on the ladder.

The Eagles were right in the game at the end of the opening quarter after matching the Crows.

Trailing by just a single point going into the second quarter, the Eagles started to see the game slipping away from them as the Crows booted four goals and four behinds to take a handy 22-point halftime lead.

The Eagles rallied after the restart, kicking three goals and a behind, but were still outscored by the Crows, who took a commanding 32-point lead into the final quarter.

The scoreline blew out in the fourth quarter when the Crows added another eight goals and two behinds.

The goal kickers for the Eagles included Samuel Severin (3), Isaiah Hutchison (2), Cooper Irons (2), Barry O’Connor (2) and one for Connor Vearing.

Their best players were Barry O’Connor, Darcy Pendergast, James Smith, Connor Vearing, Samuel Severin and Isaiah Hutchison.

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ reserves 8. 10 (58) had better fortune, defeating the Crows 6.6 (42) by 16 points.