Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong Lions have recalled a decade since it lost one of the club’s greatest clubmen Peter “Keggy” McCaig.

A former player, coach, selector, committee member, water runner, president and project manager of the sheds he poured countless hours into the Lions.

His great mate, Phil Hatty once said that “the footy club was second only to his family.” And anyone who knew Pete knew just how much he loved both.

From leading the Senior Club as President between 2007-09 and 2012-13, helping guide the Club through two premierships, to spending endless days and nights helping build the Peter McCaig Club Rooms in 2006, his fingerprints are all over GGGM.

Beyond the football and netball, his greatest pride was always his family.

His wife Sue and children Emily, Jack, Max and Molly have continued to carry Pete’s love and passion for the Lions.

In physics, there is the Law of Conservation of Energy that says that energy can never be destroyed, only transferred from one form to another and 10 years on, Pete’s energy is still everywhere at the club.

It’s in the sheds he helped build. In the stories told over a beer. In the mateships formed around the club. In every player who runs out onto the ground and every volunteer who gives their time to make GGGM what it is.