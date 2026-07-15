A belief that talented young athletes from rural communities deserve every opportunity to achieve at the highest level has led to the formation of the GRIT Sponsored Athlete Program in the Coolamon Shire.

It is designed for young athletes from the Coolamon Shire who are willing to go the extra mile in pursuit of their sporting goals.

Successful athletes will receive:

• Free gym membership

• Free recovery access

• Personalised training programs

• Nutritional support

• Ongoing coaching and guidance

Ganmain AFL player Hayden Gardiner is the first sponsored athlete for 2026.

Hayden is an AFL player for Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong Lions.

He earned selection in the U16 National Championships through his commitment, work ethic and dedication.

Applications are now open for one more sponsored athlete in 2026/2027

To be eligible, applicants must:

• Be under 20 years of age

• Live in the Coolamon Shire

• Be working towards a specific goal in their chosen sport

Applications should be submitted in writing to grit.gym.recovery@gmail.com and include:

• Your sporting goals and aspirations

• An overview of your current training routine

• Examples of your work ethic, commitment and dedication

• The personal qualities and strengths that set you apart from other athletes

• Why you believe you should be selected for the program

• How you believe GRIT Gym + Recovery can support your journey, and how we can work together to help you achieve your goals

Shortlisted applicants may be invited to attend an interview. Applications close 1 August.