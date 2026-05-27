The Hospitality and Racing Regulatory Roadshow is visiting Griffith on Tuesday 2 June as part of its statewide tour to engage directly with industry stakeholders.

The roadshow, now in its fourth year, will be held at the Quest Apartments in Griffith and aims to build closer ties with businesses in the liquor and gaming sectors across the region.

It follows successful events across NSW including Moree in March this year and Bega Valley, Broken Hill, Albury, Central Coast and Ballina last year.

The free event is open to industry participants such as local venue operators, licensees and community leaders in the Griffith, Leeton, Narrandera, Carrathool, Murrumbidgee and Bland local government areas.

The Hospitality and Racing division includes Liquor and Gaming NSW and the Office of Responsible Gambling.

Hospitality and Racing deputy secretary Tarek Barakat said the roadshow is a fantastic opportunity to gain feedback and suggestions on how we can better support the unique needs of Riverina communities and share information with industry about compliance and harm minimisation.

“It will provide an opportunity to those attending to hear directly from our senior leaders, ask questions, stay up to date with regulatory priorities and connect with peers from across the sector,” Mr Barakat said.

“It is also invaluable for us to hear about their successes and challenges, as well as listen to any suggestions for future changes and initiatives.

“We received positive feedback from past attendees who told us the roadshows provided an insightful forum to network with peers, share ideas and stay informed on key industry issues.”

Discussions at the Griffith event will include policy priorities and upcoming reforms, licensing information, local trends relating to hospitality and gambling, harm minimisation opportunities, and an update on regulatory operations, training and support.

There will be stalls for attendees to collect information and chat to staff from Liquor and Gaming NSW’s Hospitality Concierge, Licensing and Liquor Accords teams, as well as the Office of Responsible Gambling and GambleAware service providers.

Senior leaders from Hospitality and Racing will also take part in a community engagement program that involves meetings with Aboriginal and community representatives, police, liquor accords and councils to talk about local issues that impact them regarding alcohol and gambling.