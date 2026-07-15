The inaugural Dusty Hooves Stayers Cup (2100m) was run and won on Sunday, with Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly scoring a breakthrough victory with his stayer County Kilkenny.

The Wagga galloper had not won since taking out the 2025 Albury Mile in March last year but had been thereabouts since, including a placing in the Forbes Cup.

With Goulburn-based apprentice Dale Cole in the saddle and utilising his 2kg claim, the six-year-old Fast Company gelding still carried the top weight of 61.5kg but proved more than up to the task with a big performance.

Cole took County Kilkenny ($4.40) to the front and the pair made every post a winner, scoring comfortably by almost two lengths from the Craig Weeding-trained Black Frost (Jake Duffy, $5.50).

The gelding’s owners were on course to celebrate, making it a moment to remember for everyone involved.

Potential star unleashed

It wouldn’t be a Narrandera Cup meeting without seeing the blue and yellow silks made famous by the late Phil Sweeney greet the judge first.

Connections, including Phil’s brother Paul Sweeney, watched on as the highly impressive Winter Hail broke through in emphatic fashion for trainer Paul McVicar in the Chemsave Narrandera Super Maiden Plate (1000m).

Pierre Boudvillain rode the three-year-old Frosted gelding in the $50,000 event, with Winter Hail cruising to a dominant 3.69-length victory.

The Frenchman was able to look around in the saddle as the pair eased down approaching the line, further highlighting the victory.

Money came for the Jerilderie galloper, who started a $1.40 favourite, and connections are already considering a trip to Melbourne with the talented youngster.

Kelley lands early winning double

Canberra trainer Matthew Kelley landed the first two winners on the Narrandera program, combining with two apprentices in the process.

The opening event, the WIN TV and Wagga Racing Supporters Club Country Boosted Maiden Handicap (1400m), saw Tsarina Diamonds (Emma Ly, $9) score a thrilling victory.

The Canberra galloper held off $1.65 favourite Siyaasi (Brodie Loy), defeating the Paul McVicar-trained gelding by a nose.

Making it a race-to-race double, Kelley then combined with his partner Coriah Keatings as Roonami scored a comfortable victory in the Leeton Toyota Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m) for fillies and mares.

Ridden on speed, the three-year-old Microphone filly found the front in the home straight and held off the late charge of the Shane Bloomfield-trained Sundrop (Brendan Ward, $6.50).

Other winners on the program included the Wayne Carroll-trained Rocket Rudee (Brodie Loy, $9), who triumphed in the Narrandera Ex-Servicemen’s Club Country Boosted Class Two Handicap (1200m).

National Asset (Brad Vale, $11) made it back-to-back wins for Gundagai trainer Jim Scobie, proving a class above his rivals in the Elders Coleambally Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m) for colts and geldings.

Miracle has crowd in stitches

The third running of the Narrandera Cup Calcutta was a huge success at Narrandera Ex-Servicemen’s Club on Saturday night.

Headlining the evening was Graeme White’s hour-long interview with legendary jockey and racing personality, Mal ‘Miracle’ Johnston.

Playing up to a boisterous crowd, Johnston was in his element, and those in attendance enjoyed his stories, which included his many successes in the saddle and his winning affinity with one of the greatest Australian gallopers of all time, Kingston Town.

The big winner on the night was Ryan Burden, who bid on and won Yam for $1800, with his investment turning into a whopping $8,995 after the Wangaratta gallopers’ win in the Narrandera Cup on Sunday.

The Devon Lickers group purchased runner-up Acheson for just $650 after drawing the Canberra galloper and turned their investment into $2570.

Will McHale dug deep to buy race favourite Boltsaver for $2100, which was the top price on the night, and saw a return of $1285 after the Victorian finished third.

The Narrandera Race Club offered a huge thank you to organiser Drew Kenna, who made the night possible, along with the Narrandera Ex-Servicemen’s Club, who accommodated the big crowd and helped bring Johnston to the event.

The Calcutta followed on the heels of the inaugural Narrandera Cup golf day, which saw 26 teams take on the two-person Ambrose at Narrandera Golf Course.

According to organisers, who did a great job getting the event together, there is already strong interest in growing the event in 2027.