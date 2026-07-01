Riley Corbett has recommitted as the Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong senior coach for 2027.

Although there was a bit of uncertainty heading into the season and perhaps some query around where the team would be sitting this year, from day one Corbett arrived with a clear vision and complete belief in what this group could achieve.

Corbett was dealt a tough hand early with injuries and unavailability (himself included), but turned it into an opportunity. With his full focus on coaching, he’s been able to blood some youth, continue developing his coaching craft and fast track the group with his new game plan.

A club spokesperson said from the short sample we’ve seen, there was no doubt the players are heading in the right direction.

Professional, passionate and someone who puts in an unbelievable amount of time and effort behind the scenes, Corbett’s commitment to this football club doesn’t go unnoticed.

A local through and through, he is deeply invested in this club and the community. There’s still plenty to be written in the Lions’ 2026 story, but the club is wrapped to have Corbett leading the Lions into 2027 and beyond.