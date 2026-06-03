The Narrandera Lizards’ reserve team remains undefeated this season and sits top of the Group 20 rugby league ladder following a 36-18 win against the Hay Magpies.

In their home game at Narrandera Sportsground, the Lizards dominated during a seven tries to three rout last Sunday.

One of the highlights arising from the victory came from centre Malek Afuamua who ran in three tries.

He was ably supported by the Lizards’ other try scorers, winger Ashley Reavely, who scored two tries and one each for interchange player Jack Hodges and prop Shane Nayden.

Lock Gary Ingram successfully kicked five conversions.

The Lizards are the best attacking outfit in the reserve competition, having scored 220 points and the second-best defensive team, conceding 98 points – just six points more than the Griffith Waratah Tigers.

The competition will have a general bye on Sunday due to the June long weekend.