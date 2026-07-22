The Narrandera Lizards’ reserve team remains six points clear at the top of the Group 20 rugby league ladder after successfully navigating the challenge from the Darlington Point Coleambally Roosters last Sunday.

The Lizards defeated the Darlington Point Coleambally Roosters 32-6 in their away game at the Coleambally Sports Ground.

Sunday’s seven tries to one victory for the Lizards was their 11th straight win.

Five-eighth Kaijen Johnson and centre Petero Taitusi both crossed for two tries each.

The Lizards’ other try scorers were winger Jack Hodges, centre Brayden Stewart and fullback Jeremy Hampton, who all scored one each.

Matari Johnson successfully kicked two conversion attempts.

With just four games remaining in the regular competition rounds, the Lizards can tighten their grip on the minor premiership with another victory in round 15 this weekend.

The Lizards will host the third-placed Yenda Blueheelers at Narrandera Sportsground at 12.45pm on Sunday.

A win would all but seal the minor premiership for the Lizards, although it would still be mathematically possible for the second-placed team, the Griffith Waratah Tigers, to seize the crown.

The Lizards would have to lose all three remaining games and even then, the Tigers would have to turn around a 115-point difference in the for and against count.