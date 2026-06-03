The culmination of the Lockhart Bowling Club Singles Championship took place on Sunday.

The Grand Final match was contested by Graham Johnstone and Duncan Lamont. The first to score 25 points wins.

The match was a prolonged battle of 27 ends over a durationtwo2 hours. Lamont opened the contest with a first end win, but. Johnstone fought back and won a spread of 12 ends of the 27.

Lamont kept the ascendancy with larger overall scores on his wins and eventually won the match with a score of 25 points to Johnstone’s 18.

The Club Pairs Championship commences this week.