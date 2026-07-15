The Narrandera Imperial Eagles’ Football Netball Club (Eagles) senior team went down by 129 points against the Mangoplah Cookardinia United Eastlakes Goannas last Saturday.

The Eagles 4.7 (31) lost against the Goannas 24.16 (160) in their Riverina Football League game at the Mangoplah Sportsground.

Although they booted two goals and two behinds in the opening quarter, the Eagles still found themselves trailing by four goals going into the second quarter.

A scoreless second quarter didn’t help the Eagles as they fell further behind, heading into the main break trailing by 10 goals

There was no let-up after the restart as the Goannas continued to pile on the points with five goals and three behinds, while restricting the Eagles to kicking just four behinds.

The Eagles added their other two six-pointers in the final quarter, but the Goannas had saved their best for the last quarter when they kicked eight goals and five behinds to extend their winning margin.

Goal kickers for the Eagles included one each for Riley Fettell, Samuel Severin, Felix Warren-Porteous and Christian Davis.

Their best players were Blake Renet, Darcy Mimmo, Barry O’Connor, Christian Davis, James Smith and Jayden Carroll.

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ reserves forfeited the game against the Goannas.

The Eagles’ Under 18s 6.5 (41) surrendered their outright lead at the top of the ladder following a 19-point loss against the Goannas 9.6 (60).

The defeat ended the Eagles’ eight-game winning streak and sees them in a three-way tie at the top of the ladder with the Goannas and the Wagga Tigers.

Failing to score a single point in the second and fourth quarters played a key role in the Eagles’ defeat.

The teenage Eagles started well and took a two-goal lead at the end of a low-scoring opening quarter after booting two goals and three behinds.

The Goannas fought back and held the Eagles scoreless to go into the main break with the score locked at 15 points apiece.

After the restart, the Eagles kicked ahead and took the biggest lead of the game.

They looked as if they would go on to extend their handy 13-point advantage heading into the final quarter, but in similar circumstances to the second quarter, they were held scoreless yet again.

The Goannas produced their highest-scoring quarter to kick five goals and two behinds to hand the Eagles just their second loss of the season.

The Eagles’ goal kickers included Felix Warren-Porteous (2), Archie Boag (2) and one each for Huxley Coelli and Jed Scott.

Their best players were Rasgur Mann, Jett Eldridge, Blake Lawrence, Jacob Hutchins, Jye Winnell and Zac Scott.

The Eagles will face an away game against the Leeton Whitton Crows at the Leeton Showground on Saturday.

The bounce-up for the seniors is at 2.10pm, 12.10pm for the reserves and the Under 18s will start at 10.20am.