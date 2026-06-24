Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong Football Club celebrated three special milestones last weekend as the Lions took on Coolamon.

Rebekah Bryce – 50 games

Bek reached her 50 game milestone after years of being one of the most reliable defenders. A key part of the defensive end, her strength, determination and consistency made her an invaluable player on the court.

Off the court, she has been the driving force behind so many of the club events and continues to give back as the netball vice-president.

Chloe Gossner – 50 games

Chloe also played her 50th game. Her energy and work rate through the centre are second to none. She never seems to stop running and always brings positivity and enthusiasm to the court. Her trademark pre-game call of “let’s eat” has become a favourite among teammates and supporters alike.

Denise Karlberg – 58 games

While she was officially playing her 58th game at the weekend the club recently discovered that it missed celebrating her 50 game milestone earlier in the season due to a statistics mix-up.

Denise has been one of the club’s strongest shooters for many years and an exceptional leader both on and off the court.

She is always willing to support and mentor younger players as they progress through the grades and is a constant source of encouragement for teammates across the club.

Three important milestones – three incredible women.