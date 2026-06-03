The Narrandera Imperial Eagles’ Football Netball Club (Eagles) had mixed fortunes across the grades in their Riverina Football League away games at Robertson Oval, Wagga, last Saturday.

The Eagles’ seniors 0.7 (7) failed to kick a single goal in their 66-point defeat against the Wagga Tigers 10.13 (73).

The scoreline from the first half suggested that there wasn’t too much between the teams.

In a low-scoring opening quarter, neither team kicked a goal, with the Eagles being outscored three behinds to one to trail by just two points heading into the second quarter.

Some wayward kicking in front of the goalposts from the Tigers allowed the Eagles to stay in touch, down by just 16 points at the main break.

However, after the restart, the Tigers restricted the Eagles to just two behinds, while adding another two goals and two behinds to blow the margin out to 28 points.

The Tigers saved their best for the last quarter, which was their most productive, kicking six goals and three behinds to blow out the scoreline even more.

The Eagles’ best players were Issaac Carroll, Kyle Bull, Samuel Severin, Dale Quilter, Blake Renet and Jayden Carroll.

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ reserves 6.3 (39) lost by 15 points against the Tigers 7.12 (54).

The Eagles matched the Tigers in the opening quarter when the score was locked with both teams kicking two goals and three behinds.

At the end of the second quarter, the Tigers had edged ahead but only slightly, as they took a four-point lead into the main break.

A non-scoring quarter for the Eagles after the restart resulted in the Tigers extending the lead, but by just 13 points, giving the Eagles a lifeline heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles went toe-to-toe in the last quarter, but the Tigers prevailed by 13 points.

Remaining just out of contention for a finals berth in seventh place on the ladder, the Eagles’ goal kickers included one each for Riley Boag, Andrew Beal, Jacob Bolton, Stuart Bull, Jake Bailey and Tomas van Buuren.

Their best players included Matthew Dillon, Drew Matthews, Stuart Bull, Austyn Rankin and Andrew Beal.

The Eagles’ Under 18s 8.6 (54) delivered the first loss of the season for their opponents, the Wagga Tigers 4.6 (30), with a 24-point win in the top of the ladder clash.

The teenage Eagles led by just a single goal at the end of the opening quarter.

They extended the lead to eight points at the main break and after the restart, pushed the margin out to 13 points heading into the final quarter.

A closely matched last quarter saw the Eagles lower the Tigers’ colours for the first time this season in a confidence-boosting 14-point victory.

The Eagles’ multiple goal kicker with two six-pointers was Huxley Coelli.