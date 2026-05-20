The RWGA Sandgreens Championship was held at Coolamon Sport and Recreation Club on Friday 15 May.

Glenda Whitby from Narrandera had a great day out to win the RDAGA Perpetual Trophy in Division One with a fabulous scratch score of 82.

Glenda also won the Ailsa Rossiter Memorial trophy for best 18 holes nett score with 63 nett and the Olive Iverach Perpetual trophy for the 18 Holes handicap Veterans event.

Division two winner of the Ganmain Associates trophy for best scratch score was Angela Mewburn from Wagga City with 89 off the stick. Angela also won the handicap event for Division two with 66 nett.

Heather Mannes from Coleambally was the Division Three scratch winner with her score of 104 and Heather continued the trend of players winning both scratch and handicap by taking out the Handicap event with 66 nett.