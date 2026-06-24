Five riders represented Narrandera Adult Riding Club in Wagga at the WADARC Show Jumping Jackpot last weekend.

All five coming home with a ribbon and both Lisa Kay and Georgina Jackson took out champion in their levels.

It was so great to see such a big L5 class, many having their first go at a SJ jackpot.

It was also great to blow out some cobwebs ahead of the Multicube 2026 HRCAV TTT Show Jumping coming up in September.

CSU is such an awesome facility and riders are really looking forward to it.

Shout out to everyone at the competition who jumped in and helped at random times all day, it was amazing to see so many people helping, especially at pack up time - it seems over the year’s volunteers have become scarce, but this showed if everyone chips in it’s amazing how quick things get done.