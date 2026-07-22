Leisure and Recreational Group is preparing to officially take over the management of the Lake Talbot Water Park and the Narrandera Indoor Sports Stadium from 1 September.

The new owners are currently in the transition phase, working closely with the Narrandera Shire Council behind the scenes to ensure a smooth handover.

Key Lake Talbot Water Park lease management responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

• Fully operate all equipment, buildings, ground and any other items associated with the facility and complex.

• To employ all persons required to operate the pool including all managerial, supervisory, general and other staff.

• To operate and keep clean and free flowing at its optimum efficiency the chemical feeders, chlorinator and filter treatment plant on the demised premises.

• Maintain all plant and equipment in the said premises except where a tradesperson or specialist is required.

• Provide at Lessee’s own expense all tools, mowers, edges and whipper snippers which are required for maintenance of gardens and lawns.

• Supply day to day materials necessary for cleaning the pool complex.

• Ensure that all pools are supervised, managed and operated by persons appropriately qualified and trained to at least the following qualifications, as prescribed in the Royal Life Saving Guidelines.

• Operate the kiosk contained within the complex for the sale of food or drinks to patrons of the complex and to receive all monies from the kiosk

• Open the public swimming season from the first Saturday of September/October school holidays, but no later than the first Saturday in October, until Easter Monday.

The council accepted a tender from the Leisure and Recreation Group to operate the Lake Talbot Water Park and the Sports Stadium for the next five years, with the contract set to start in September.

The council’s decision followed an open tender process that closed on 13 May, with three compliant submissions received.

The tendered offer, excluding GST, was within Council’s budget of $2,264,277 and Leisure and Recreation Group Pty Ltd scored high in all evaluation criteria and reference check feedback was positive.

The decision was based on the fact that the Leisure and Recreation Group provided the best value for money offer and scored the highest overall in the evaluation process, tendering the lowest combined lump sum offer, which is on budget.

A report presented to the council stated the Leisure and Recreation Group, which brings 16 years of experience managing regional aquatic and sporting facilities and currently operates six swimming pools across the Cootamundra, Cobar, Bland and Lachlan local government areas, would be a benefit to the local community.

These benefits included employing local people, having a community-minded mindset and value-added facilities with inflatable obstacle courses, triathlon events and swim classes from infants through to seniors.

While there was always some risk associated with engaging a new operator, those risks were reduced by selecting a contractor with established systems and extensive industry experience.

The lump sum amount was $2,198,611.00 (excl GST), in accordance with Section 55 of the Local Government Act 1993.

Three compliant tenders were received but the tender assessment panel determined that the successful group provided the best value for money offer and was the preferred tenderer.

Leisure and Recreation Group Pty Ltd scored the highest overall in the evaluation process and tendered the lowest combined lump sum offer, which is on budget.

They performed strongly in the criteria of price and well in the criteria of experience, benefit to local community and value adding.

Their contracts with Cowra, Cobar and Bland councils are long term and have been renewed. The contract with Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council commenced in November 2020 and provided evidence of Leisure and Recreation Group Pty Ltd’s ability to set up operations at a new pool facility and successfully manage to operate the existing sports stadium.