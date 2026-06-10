Clubs Across NSW

NSW AFL Masters is made up of nine established clubs across Sydney and regional NSW, with additional clubs currently working towards becoming established to attract new players.

Whether you’re joining a long-standing club or helping build a new one, the executive team has developed clear operational procedures, strong principles, and practical guidelines to support the ongoing growth of AFL Masters across the state.

Footy for Life

One of the great highlights of AFL Masters is the annual national carnival, where teams from every state and territory come together in a week-long celebration of football, mateship, and community. Participation continues to grow each year, with record numbers taking part.

The carnival features eight age groups, starting from the over 35s through to the over 70s, ensuring the opportunity for lifelong involvement in the game.