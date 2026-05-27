Sam Daniel, Southern NSW Participation Lead with AFL Riverina, has been in his current position for the past two years and has been with AFL for three years.

He is passionate about growing the game and creating opportunities for more people to get involved in football across Southern NSW.

One of the most rewarding parts of Sam’s role is seeing children having a blast discovering this great game.

From Auskick, School Football to AFL Nines and Community programs, no two days are the same.

He works closely with schools, clubs, League boards and communities across the region, connecting with more than 300 stakeholders to continue growing the game.

Last year, his passion and dedication led to a career highlight, with 13 per cent Auskick growth in the MIA.

Achieving this growth in a mature football market was a massive result, which he credits to the engaged and enthusiastic volunteers across clubs.