For the first time in the Proten Cup’s eight-season history all games will not be played at the one venue this weekend.

Goolgowi will host Ivanhoe at home on Friday night after a request from the Ivanhoe club to move the game.

Ivanhoe local Ashley Clark’s funeral will be held on Saturday, leaving most of the club out of action.

Goolgowi, Round 2 host Deniliquin and the NSWRL agreed to the move, so Round 2 will now see Ivanhoe and Goolgowi women’s and men’s teams play at 6.45pm and 7.30pm respectively at Goolgowi Sports Ground on Friday night, while Deniliquin will host Rankins Springs, Hillston and Barellan at Rotary Park on Saturday.

Women’s Previews

Goolgowi v Ivanhoe, 6.45pm Friday

Goolgowi will be hoping for a full game for the first time this season after their Round 1 game was cut short.

With the opportunity to host another home game this year they will have their best opportunity to knock over the grand finalists.

Ivanhoe got out of jail against Hillston but a win here could put them in outright first at the end of the weekend.

Last game between the two was a 34-10 win to the Hens in Round 1 last year.

Head-to-Head: Ivanhoe 4, Goolgowi 2

Record at Goolgowi:

Goolgowi won 4, lost 1, drawn 1

Ivanhoe won 2, lost 5

Barellan v Hillston, 12.20pm

Barellan recorded only the second forfeit in the competitions history last round, a disappointing result after three dominant seasons.

Hillston were unlucky to go down in the last minute but showed vast improvement. Hillston will no doubt be up for it with their excellent numbers, and let’s hope the Rams girls can rally and get back on the park this week. Their last meeting was a big 46-4 win to Barellan in Round 1 last year.

Head-to-Head: Barellan 4, Hillston 0

Record at Deniliquin:

Barellan – First appearance

Hillston – First appearance

Deniliquin v Rankins Springs, 1pm

The Blueheelers were denied their maiden competition game last round after Barellan’s forfeit. They now get to debut at home.

With a good showing at the knockout, they will be confident of being competitive here.

Rankins Springs have shown good signs at the knockout and their reduced Round 1 game but face another big road trip here. Last meeting was a 58-6 win to the Dragons last season.

Head-to-Head: First meeting

Record at Deniliquin:

Deniliquin – First appearance

Rankins Springs – First appearance.