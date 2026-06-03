Joey Salafia, the son of former Narrandera Lizards player Michael Salafia senior, and brother of current Lizards player Michael “Mikey” Salafia and Under 16s player Sam, has been making a name for himself in Queensland Rugby League over the past couple of seasons.

After recently being named best on field in a representative match, Joey has now also been selected in the Queensland 15/16s Origin squad for the second year running - an outstanding achievement and a credit to all the hard work and dedication he puts into the game.

Joey has already been snapped up by the Brisbane Broncos - a massive achievement and a well-deserved reward for all the effort he puts in.