Kelsea Burden took the court for her 200th game with the Narrandera Eagles against GGGM Lions at the weekend.

Her Eagles journey began back in 2001, playing all of her junior netball with the club before progressing through the senior ranks.

A member of the successful 2012 A Grade premiership side, she has been a valued contributor to the Eagles both on and off the court throughout her netball career.

After stepping away from the game in 2016, Kelsea has made a remarkable return this season following a 10-year break, proving that her love for the Eagles never faded.

A strong and determined wing defence, she is known for her ability to shut down her opponent, apply relentless pressure and create opportunities for her team with her defensive work rate.