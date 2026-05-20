With a consistent 72 holes, Narrandera’s Braxton Ivanoff (pictured) has made it a three-peat, putting his name to the Riverina District Golf Association Junior Champion again this year.

His father Mark was named the scratch runner-up in the men’s 27 hole championship. Braxto is getting hotter on his tail these days so Mark has to make the most of these wins while he can.

Braxton was just four shots behind Mark.

Braxton enjoys supporting the game of golf in this district, it’s always great to see players getting around and supporting local clubs and tournaments in the district when and where they can.­